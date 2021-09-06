Q Please help, Simon. I have a friend in tears. She is due to fly to Portugal on Friday 10 September. Her passport was issued on 16 December 2011 and expires on 16 July 2022. I’ve read your article which says the EU will consider her expiry to be 16 December 2021. She’s due to fly home on 17 September. If she needs three months she will be out by a day. Can you help if this is correct or if we’ve completely misunderstood?

Tracey G

A I am sorry to hear about the upset that the UK’s decision to leave the European Union is causing, but fortunately I can offer a solution.