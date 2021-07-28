European and American vaccines to be recognised for travel to UK: how will it work?

UK ministers are due to meet to extend quarantine-free status for arriving European and US citizens who can prove they have been vaccinated.

These are the key questions and answers.

A reminder of the current rules?

Each foreign country (or sometime individual regions) are placed into one of six categories that decide how travellers are treated on arrival to the UK.

Ireland has been in a “super green” category of its own since the coronavirus pandemic began, with neither testing nor quarantine required for arrivals from the republic.

From the “green list” – comprising Bulgaria, Gibraltar, Iceland, Malta and others – there is no need to self-isolate, but a test before flying to the UK and another after arrival are still required.

Croatia and the Portuguese island of Madeira are on the “green watchlist”, giving them quarantine-free status but with the caveat that they could be downgraded at short notice.

At the other end of the scale, travellers coming in from high-risk countries on the “red list” must go into 11 nights of hotel quarantine at their expense. Nations include India, the UAE, Turkey, South Africa and every country in South America.

France is alone on a special “amber plus” list, from which all arrivals must quarantine.

A large majority of countries – more than 150 – are on the “amber list”, which is the target of the discussions. At present travellers who happen to have been vaccinated by the NHS (or who are on a formally approved UK vaccine clinical trial) avoid quarantine. But those whose jabs were administered abroad must self-isolate.

Why aren’t foreign vaccinations recognised?

Ministers indicated that they wanted to get the scheme running swiftly, and that only NHS jabs could easily be verified. But since the “jab or quarantine” system started working, almost all the checking has been taking place at airports abroad – making a nonsense of claims that it is difficult to verify foreign jabs.

What are the effects of the current UK policy on amber list arrivals?

First, it creates the impression that NHS vaccinations are thought to be somehow superior to other countries and that those of us with British jabs deserve fast-track treatment.

Next, the non-acceptabilty of perfectly sound foreign jabs is extremely damaging for families hoping to be able to reconnect. While the vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi, said last week that British expatriates vaccinated abroad could soon be able to claim exemption for overseas jabs, he said it would be contingent on each prospective traveller talking to their GP – even though UK citizens resident abroad do not have GPs.

Finally, the current non-acceptance of foreign jabs sends out a signal that the UK is closed for inbound tourism for the summer.

What will change?

From some date early in August, travellers to the UK who have proof of vaccination in the European Union or the US will be able to avoid quarantine. They will be treated the same as people who have been fully jabbed by the NHS and have waited a further two weeks. They must provide a “test to fly” before being allowed to travel to the UK, and must also prebook a PCR test for after their arrival.

What proof will be provided?

For arrivals from the EU it will be straightforward, thanks to the fully tested, multi-national digital Covid pass which is linked to health authorities in the holder’s country of residence. For arrivals from the US, which has no coherent system of certification, it is not known what standard of proof will be required.

Will the courtesy be reciprocated?

Already NHS proof of vaccination is accepted in more than 30 countries worldwide as a way of demonstrating a low risk profile. Each European Union takes its own decisions on who to admit and what proof is required.

Across the Atlantic, Joe Biden has made it clear he is in no rush to remove the presidential proclamation that bans non-Americans who have been, in the past 14 days, in the UK (and the rest of Europe).

But recognising US-administered vaccines or, even better, placing some or all of the United States on the green list would at least make life easier for Americans and would benefit the UK economy.