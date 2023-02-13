I’m hitting the open road in northern Spain – any tips?

Q I am going to Bilbao in June to spend 10 days driving the northern coast of Spain. Any recommendations or places not to miss along the way?

A What a fabulous trip. Initially, leave the car out of the picture as you enjoy the glories of Bilbao. The Guggenheim is gorgeous from the outside (resembling a deconstructed jumbo jet) and its riverside location is worth appreciating from different dimensions. If you are short of time, don’t bother with the inside and instead wander through the picturesque Old Town.