Will my child’s passport be valid for travel to Ibiza?

Q We need some urgent advice and are really hoping you can help. My daughter’s passport is valid until March 2022. However, it was issued in January 2017. We are due to fly to Ibiza on Saturday. Do you think they will accept her passport?

Danny

A Her passport is perfectly valid and I hope you have a lovely holiday. But I can fully appreciate your concern that it might not be – because the UK government’s online “passport checker” has been wrongly programmed and was generating false results when travellers filled in passport details.