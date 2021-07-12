Will Greece turning green affect our quarantine time?

Q My son is currently in Greece, which is on the amber list. He is double vaccinated but only had his second vaccine on 29 June, which doesn’t yet show on his NHS app. I understand it won’t show until 14 days after it was administered.

He is due to fly back on Saturday 17 July. As just two days later fully vaccinated people will be able to come back without self-isolating, will he still need to quarantine beyond Monday 19 July?

One more question: when someone is self-isolating from travel, do other people need to quarantine too?