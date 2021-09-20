Travel Questions

Is the Big Apple open for some festive retail therapy?

Simon Calder on transatlantic shopping, isolation for non-jabbed teens, and the changing quaranting rules

Monday 20 September 2021 21:47
<p>Macy’s is a major shopping attraction for visitors to New York</p>

Q I want to go Christmas shopping in New York. Can I?

Rahul N

A Early December looks an excellent prospect for a trip to the US for people who qualify, following the news on Monday that the 18-month travel ban on arrivals from the UK will be lifted at some time in November.

