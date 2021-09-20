The United States will ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people visiting from the United Kingdom and the European Union, according to multiple reports.

The United States will require adult foreign nationals to be fully vaccinated, according to a source for CNN. The Financial Times was the first to break the story.

The White House will make the announcement later on Monday.

Then-President Donald Trump initially limited travel from China before banning countries from the Schengen Zone, as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland. President Joe Biden’s administration has maintained these tight restrictions.

The European Union had initially said it was safe to travel to the United States but later removed it from the “White List” of destinations, along with five other countries.

White House pandemic coordinator Jeff Zients told The New York Timesthat he expects fully vaccinated Europeans to be able to fly to the United States staring in “early November.”

“International travel is critical to connecting families and friends, to fueling small and large businesses, to promoting the open exchange ideas and culture,” Mr Zients told The Times. “That’s why, with science and public health as our guide, we have developed a new international air travel system that both enhances the safety of Americans here at home and enhances the safety of international air travel.”

Mr Zients added that unvaccinated Americans who want to travel back to the United States will have to test negative for the coronavirus the day before they travel to the country and be tested after they arrive.