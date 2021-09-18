France recalls its ambassadors to the US and Australia in a dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions in the row over the new Aukus security pact's submarine deal.

The European country is furious after the UK and US announced they had agreed to help the Australian navy acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, prompting Canberra to cancel a £30bn deal with France to supply conventional diesel-electric watercraft.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said: “This exceptional decision is justified because of the exceptional seriousness of the announcements made on 15 September by Australia and the United States."