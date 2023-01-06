Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Travel questions

Why can’t I get a refund for my trip to crisis-hit Peru?

Simon Calder answers your questions on last-minute cancellations, leftover foreign currency, EU food regulations and how best to visit the Silk Road

Friday 06 January 2023 17:13
Comments
<p>The Inca citadel is rightly seen as one of the most spectacular locations on Earth</p>

The Inca citadel is rightly seen as one of the most spectacular locations on Earth

(Getty/iStock)

Q In March I have a tour to Machu Picchu booked as an add-on to a cruise. But Peru is not safe: the country is in lockdown until the end of January. I won’t feel safe even in March, and I want to cancel, but the travel firm won’t refund my deposit. What are my rights?

Lesley R

A The Inca citadel of Machu Picchu is rightly seen as one of the most spectacular locations on Earth – and the gateway to it, the former Inca capital of Cusco, is a city like no other, combining the marvels of the pre-Colombian culture with the imprint of Spanish colonialism. The Sacred Valley between the two is also intriguing and rewarding, and I urge anyone who is in the area to invest the time and money in a visit to the highland realm.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in