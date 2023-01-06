Why can’t I get a refund for my trip to crisis-hit Peru?

Q In March I have a tour to Machu Picchu booked as an add-on to a cruise. But Peru is not safe: the country is in lockdown until the end of January. I won’t feel safe even in March, and I want to cancel, but the travel firm won’t refund my deposit. What are my rights?

Lesley R

A The Inca citadel of Machu Picchu is rightly seen as one of the most spectacular locations on Earth – and the gateway to it, the former Inca capital of Cusco, is a city like no other, combining the marvels of the pre-Colombian culture with the imprint of Spanish colonialism. The Sacred Valley between the two is also intriguing and rewarding, and I urge anyone who is in the area to invest the time and money in a visit to the highland realm.