Travel questions

How can I make the most of my first time visiting Porto?

Simon Calder answers your questions on Portugal picks, winter sun and passenger rights

Monday 30 October 2023 20:56
Comments
<p>Portugal’s second city is effortlessly easy to navigate and enjoy</p>

Portugal’s second city is effortlessly easy to navigate and enjoy

(Getty/iStock)

Q I’m off to Porto for the first time next weekend. Some highlights, please.

Gareth G

A Porto is the perfect size for a short break: plenty of culture, history and intrigue is packed into Portugal’s second city, along with superb local cuisine, plus a fortified wine all of its own. Economically, it is perhaps the cheapest big city in western Europe. And Porto is effortlessly easy to navigate and enjoy. From the airport, the excellent Metro do Porto (a train/tram combination underground) runs regularly into the city, where you can change to other routes.

