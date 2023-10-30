How can I make the most of my first time visiting Porto?

Q I’m off to Porto for the first time next weekend. Some highlights, please.

Gareth G

A Porto is the perfect size for a short break: plenty of culture, history and intrigue is packed into Portugal’s second city, along with superb local cuisine, plus a fortified wine all of its own. Economically, it is perhaps the cheapest big city in western Europe. And Porto is effortlessly easy to navigate and enjoy. From the airport, the excellent Metro do Porto (a train/tram combination underground) runs regularly into the city, where you can change to other routes.