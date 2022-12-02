Should my 16-hour flight have had reclining seats?

Q I recently flew back from the Falklands to the UK via Cape Verde. The flight time from Mount Pleasant airport in the Falklands to Cape Verde is 10 hours, we then spent 90 minutes on the ground, followed by a six-hour flight to RAF Brize Norton. My question relates to seating rules – if there are any. The aircraft used to transport us back to the UK was from Jet2 and had non-reclining seats throughout. Does the CAA stipulate a duration of flight above which reclining seats must be fitted? Or is it just one of those things I have to deal with?

Name supplied

A As a prelude, it is important to note that civilian flights between the UK and the Falkland Islands are unusual. The “South Atlantic Airbridge” covers almost 8,000 miles between the Brize Norton air base in Oxfordshire and Mount Pleasant airport in the Falklands via Espargos in Cape Verde. During the refuelling call, says the Ministry of Defence, “passengers will not be permitted to leave the aircraft”. (In case of adverse weather, they are advised to pack a lightweight sleeping bag, change of clothes and insect repellent in their cabin baggage).