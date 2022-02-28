Is an Easter trip to Thailand possible without PCR tests?

Q Whilst I appreciate that you don’t have a crystal ball, do you have any sense of whether Thailand might drop its requirement for days one and five PCR testing by April? Such excellent deals for Easter at the moment, not surprisingly.

Rose S

A The way that Thailand has conducted its travel rules during the coronavirus pandemic is baffling. The nation keeps saying that it desperately wants visitors back – unsurprisingly, given the dependence on tourism in Thailand – but then imposes very complex and frequently changing travel restrictions. The current official line is: “Thailand is gearing up for a return to normalcy by easing some travel restrictions and quarantine requirements and allowing normal tourists to enter the country.”