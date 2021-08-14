Q I have a client who was recently in Mexico for 10 days. This was before Mexico went on to the UK red list, but I gather it still has an impact. He left Cancun on 5 August and arrived in the European Union on 6 August. He is due to travel to UK 10 days later on 16 August.

Is that OK or does he need to arrive a day later? The details seem so vague.

Kokeshi AC, via the latest Ask Me Anything at independent.co.uk/travel