Spain tourism chiefs warn Balearics could turn amber if tourists aren’t responsible

Tourism chiefs in Spain's Balearic Islands have called for responsibility from holidaymakers and residents amid fears the islands may be removed from the UK government's green travel list after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

The 14-day Covid-19 contagion rate was 185 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on 5 July, according to Spanish health ministry data – more than double the figure of 91.1 that the islands had when the UK government moved Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca to the green list on 30 June.

Spain's national two-week coronavirus rate is now 204, an increase which has prompted concern that the country is entering a fifth wave of Covid-19, as infections among younger people have risen sharply with most still unvaccinated.

The islands’ hard-hit tourism industry was desperate for a reprieve when the UK moved the Balearics from the amber to the green travel list, but this could now be in doubt.

“We need to exercise responsibility because we cannot put the tourist season, the viability of all the companies and jobs in danger,” said Rafael Roig, president of Federation of Balearic Transport Companies, which is heavily involved in the tourism industry.

“Don't forget that the islands live off tourism and we have to adopt all the health measures possible so that what happened last year – when another wave of coronavirus ruined the tourism sector – does not happen again.”

Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora quoted hoteliers on the islands as saying they had seen a drop in reservations from Britain and Germany.

“We recognise the effort made by (tourism) companies and their commitment to reopening, but this is not the same as reactivating the economy in this second season which has been affected by Covid-19,” Maria Frontera, president of the Mallorca Federation of Hoteliers, said.

“We are conscious that we are operating in the face of many real threats which could bring a sudden change to the season.”

The surge in Covid-19 cases in the Balearic Islands has been linked by health authorities to an outbreak among Spanish students, who arrived in the islands last month to celebrate the end of academic examinations.

More than 2,000 people were diagnosed with coronavirus and 5,000 were forced to isolate, while health authorities are investigating if venues failed to observe Covid-19 restrictions.

Some 315 people tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, according to the Balearics health authorities – 112 more than the day before.

It was announced on 24 June that the islands would move from amber to green in the UK's traffic light system for international travel starting from 30 June.

However, the islands are currently on the Department for Transport's green watchlist, composed of destinations that are at risk of returning to the amber list.

Of the 27 green list countries and territories, 16 are on the watchlist.

The requirements for travellers returning to the UK from green watchlist destinations remain that they must present a negative Covid test before departure and take a PCR test within two days of arrival.

If countries slip down to the amber list, returning passengers are suddenly subject to 10 days quarantine and two PCR tests.

The next government review is on 15 July.