When can I travel to France without breaking the rules?

Q I’m being encouraged by a ski company to “hop over the French border” from Switzerland to try to circumvent the current French rules requiring travellers from the UK to have a compelling reason for entry (skiing not being one). This makes me extremely uncomfortable. What is your position on this? And any views on when it might be possible again to go to France without restrictions?

A The French ban on British visitors is futile and damaging. It is a perfect example of why the World Health Organisation says that, except in very limited circumstances, for short lengths of time, travel bans are ineffective at preventing the spread of infections.