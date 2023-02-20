What are the best flights for my trip to the American South?

Q I have an unusual US trip planned for late March: a fairly quick journey through the American South from Louisville, Kentucky, via Knoxville and Asheville to Charleston. I imagine the best plan is to get a return flight from one of the London airports to New York, Washington or possibly Atlanta, and then book an onward domestic flight to Louisville and another from Charleston back to that hub? Which do you think would be best?

Kevin F

A I can understand your thinking. Some really cheap deals are available from Gatwick to New York on JetBlue. Being a relative newcomer, the airline does not have the visibility of other carriers and is therefore charging as little as £250 return through online travel agents. At those prices, I would be tempted. But when you look at the price of connecting flights, it becomes clear that it would be an expensive and risky proposition.