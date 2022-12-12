Will strikes mean my Calgary Christmas is a bridge too far?

Q Please can you advise if we are expecting outbound flights from Heathrow to be cancelled due to the Border Force strikes or if these would predominantly affect inbound flights to the UK? I am booked to fly to Calgary on 23 December.

Melissa C-M

A Your question is well-timed. Suella Braverman, the home secretary, has warned passengers to expect “severe disruption” as a result of the strike. Staff will walk out at Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff between 23-26 and 28-31 December inclusive as part of a dispute about pay, pensions and job security.