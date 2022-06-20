Travel Questions

When will easyJet confirm whether my flight has been removed?

Simon Calder answers your questions on flight cancellations and a last-minute Athens trip

Monday 20 June 2022 21:30
<p>Flying to the Costa Brava? Expect Alicante to be among the flight casualties </p>

(Simon Calder)

Q You reported on Monday about easyJet announcing cuts to its flight plans this summer. On behalf of everyone who has a booking with easyJet, can you tell me: how soon do you expect them to announce the flights being removed? And what is your expectation of the kinds of destinations?

“Belf Manc”

A Britain’s biggest budget airline says it will cancel hundreds of flights this summer as it struggles with its planned schedule. After another weekend in which dozens of flights were grounded at short notice, easyJet announced: “In order to build additional resilience, easyJet is proactively consolidating a number of flights across affected airports. This provides customers with advance notice and the potential to rebook onto alternative flights.”

