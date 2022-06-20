<p>Opening up: passport control at Barcelona airport</p>

Opening up: passport control at Barcelona airport

(Simon Calder)

Brexit to blame for airline staff shortages, says easyJet boss

Exclusive: ‘Pre-pandemic we would have turned down 2-2.5 per cent because of nationality issues. Now it’s 35-40 per cent,’ says Johan Lundgren

Simon Calder
Travel Correspondent
Monday 20 June 2022 10:11
Comments

The boss of Britain's biggest budget airline has contradicted a minister’s assertion that Brexit is not to blame for the current aviation chaos.

Last week the aviation minister, Robert Courts, told MPs on the business select committee it was “not likely” that leaving the EU played a part in the chronic staff shortages afflicting UK airlines and airports.

But Johann Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, told The Independent: “The pool of people is smaller, it’s just maths.

“We have to turn down a huge number of EU nationals because of Brexit.”

Since travel restrictions were lifted, 8,000 job applications from European Union citizens have been rejected by easyJet because the candidates did not have permission to work in the UK, he said.

Recommended

“Pre-pandemic we would have turned down 2-2.5 per cent because of nationality issues,” Mr Lundgren said. “Now it’s 35-40 per cent.”

On Wednesday, Mr Courts was asked about the role of Brexit in the current turmoil – which is currently causing around 200 flight cancellations daily to, from and within the UK.

He said: “On the evidence we have, it looks as if Brexit has little if anything to do with it.”

The easyJet chief executive was speaking after announcing easyJet’s summer schedule will shrink by 7 per cent in a bid to eliminate short-notice cancellations.

In a call with journalists, Mr Lundgren said that the airline had as many standby crew as in the summer of 2019.

He said there were “three severe events last week” involving air-traffic control restrictions.

“If you have a flight booked on the day and it gets cancelled, of course you will be disappointed and upset,” he said.

“We have to deal with it and do the best we can.”

In a statement earlier, easyJet said 86 per cent of capacity in the three months to the end of June 2022 had been sold, at fares 2 per cent higher than in 2019.

For the key months of July, August and September, 48 per cent of capacity has been booked so far – at fares 14 per cent up on pre-pandemic levels.

Recommended

The airline said: “We will continue to fine tune our schedule in the light of industry conditions as we move through the summer season in order to deliver for our customers.”

On Friday easyJet’s main base, Gatwick airport, said it was placing a cap of 825 movements per day in July and 850 in August, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in