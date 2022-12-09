Should we reschedule our imminent Eurostar trip?

Q We are due to travel to Paris on 18 December and home from Disneyland on 23 December, by Eurostar. In addition to the Eurostar, strikes that are taking place on both those days, getting to London will be a pain because of the strikes on 16 and 17 December. Eurostar is saying it expects minimal disruption. I’m thinking it might be safer to reschedule everything as I can do that now without losing money. Do you have any idea how disrupted the Eurostar services are likely to be?

A I advise you to continue with your plans. Let us start with the UK-wide disruption that is happening from 13 to 17 December as a result of a walk-out by RMT members. Depending on where you are travelling from, there is a very good chance you will be able to reach the capital without too much stress: frequent fast services are scheduled from the Midlands, the north of England and Scotland to London, as well as on the Great Western Railway from Cardiff, Bristol, Exeter and Plymouth, as well as Southampton, Brighton and the cities of East Anglia.