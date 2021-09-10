Travel Questions
What’s the best way to get to Turkey for a court case?
Simon Calder answers your questions on navigating restrictions, cruise ships and vaccines
Q I have a court case in Turkey at the end of the month. First, how do I get there? My ideal airport is Stansted, flying to Dalaman. But while flights are often advertised they then seem not to happen. Do you have any recommendations as I cannot really have any cancellations? Coupled with this is the logistics of getting a PCR test which I believe has to be within 72 hours of arrival. So a direct flight would be less stressful.
Second. I want to avoid the expensive hotel quarantine on return to the UK. What do you recommend?
I have been fully jabbed.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies