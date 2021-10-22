Travel question
Will the government extend the list for accepting foreign vaccinations?
Simon Calder answers your questions on being vaccinated abroad, London hotel prices and Morocco banning direct flights to the UK
Q Do you think that the UK in their upcoming travel update will also extend the list of countries for those people who have had vaccinations overseas? Whilst the UK government accept the vaccination type we have had, they don’t accept the country we have had it in.
“Baaac”
A British exceptionalism strikes again. One of many scandalously unfair travel-related issues of the coronavirus era is the refusal of the UK to acknowledge the vaccinations from a majority of countries in the world.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies