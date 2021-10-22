Q Do you think that the UK in their upcoming travel update will also extend the list of countries for those people who have had vaccinations overseas? Whilst the UK government accept the vaccination type we have had, they don’t accept the country we have had it in.

A British exceptionalism strikes again. One of many scandalously unfair travel-related issues of the coronavirus era is the refusal of the UK to acknowledge the vaccinations from a majority of countries in the world.