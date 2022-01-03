Q How come, when we know the jabs don’t stop people catching and passing on the virus, the United States still won’t allow the unjabbed in? Joe Biden has had four jabs and had Covid about three times. Where’s the logic? It’s not about our health, it’s all about politics.

Den

A The United States has chosen to be much slower in opening its borders to unvaccinated visitors than many other countries. Being double-jabbed is still mandatory (though a booster dose is not needed to meet this requirement).