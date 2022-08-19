Cyclists peddle 4,500 miles across Europe to draw giant GPS bicycle

A couple has completed a gruelling 4,500-mile bike ride around Europe in the shape of an enormous bicycle, in a creative attempt to promote sustainable travel.

Accompanied by their dog Zola, Daniel Rayneau-Kirkhope, 35, and Arianna Casiraghi, 40, rode through seven countries to create the striking image.

After completing their 7237km journey earlier this week, the pair said they had narrowly beaten the Guinness World Record for the largest GPS drawing made by any mode of transport.