Cyclists could be fined for breaking speed limits as minister demands road law review

Cyclists could be fined for breaking speed limits and forced to have road insurance and registration numbers, under plans floated as the government eyed a fresh review of road laws.

Despite potentially facing the axe as transport secretary once Boris Johnson’s successor enters No 10 in just three weeks, Grant Shapps has announced plans for a potential overhaul of the Highway Code, which he insisted his replacement would also be urged to pursue.

While cyclists are generally not subject to the same speed limits as cars, Mr Shapps announced on Tuesday that he wanted to bring this situation to an end – citing “a hard core of cyclists who seem to think the laws of the road don’t apply to them”.