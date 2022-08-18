Cyclists could be fined for breaking speed limits as minister demands road law review
Grant Shapps says some two-wheelers ‘seem to think the laws of the road don’t apply to them’
Cyclists could be fined for breaking speed limits and forced to have road insurance and registration numbers, under plans floated as the government eyed a fresh review of road laws.
Despite potentially facing the axe as transport secretary once Boris Johnson’s successor enters No 10 in just three weeks, Grant Shapps has announced plans for a potential overhaul of the Highway Code, which he insisted his replacement would also be urged to pursue.
While cyclists are generally not subject to the same speed limits as cars, Mr Shapps announced on Tuesday that he wanted to bring this situation to an end – citing “a hard core of cyclists who seem to think the laws of the road don’t apply to them”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies