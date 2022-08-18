Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cyclists could be fined for breaking speed limits as minister demands road law review

Grant Shapps says some two-wheelers ‘seem to think the laws of the road don’t apply to them’

Andy Gregory
Wednesday 17 August 2022 06:32
Comments
<p>Grant Shapps says ‘the time has come to have a look at a review’ of cycling laws </p>

Grant Shapps says ‘the time has come to have a look at a review’ of cycling laws

(Getty Images)

Cyclists could be fined for breaking speed limits and forced to have road insurance and registration numbers, under plans floated as the government eyed a fresh review of road laws.

Despite potentially facing the axe as transport secretary once Boris Johnson’s successor enters No 10 in just three weeks, Grant Shapps has announced plans for a potential overhaul of the Highway Code, which he insisted his replacement would also be urged to pursue.

While cyclists are generally not subject to the same speed limits as cars, Mr Shapps announced on Tuesday that he wanted to bring this situation to an end – citing “a hard core of cyclists who seem to think the laws of the road don’t apply to them”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in