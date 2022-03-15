Q The US authorities demand a pre-departure test. Is it true that they will only accept a “home” test result if it has been done under video supervision of a clinician? Or is it OK to provide a test result that has been authorised on the basis of uploaded photographic evidence of a test cartridge?

Dunc

A I can understand you asking this question. The UK is in the odd position of having allowed travellers to provide “proof” of a negative Covid-19 test on the basis of a photo showing themselves holding a lateral flow device with a negative result. Not only is self-testing not nearly so effective at identifying coronavirus infection as a professionally administered test, this option is also open to fraud. That is why the US health regulator, the Centres for Disease Control (CDC), allows self-testing only when it is supervised “live” by a professional online.