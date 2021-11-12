Travel questions
Can you explain America’s confusing Covid travel rules?
Simon Calder answers your questions on proving your vaccination status in the US, getting to St Vincent, and post-Brexit passports
QI am fully vaccinated and am travelling to the US next Tuesday, 16 November. I am so confused by what is required. Navigating different websites with conflicting information is exhausting. I would welcome your expert view, particularly as you have been through the process.
Helen
A As I have said many times during the pandemic, definitive information on coronavirus travel restrictions comes from the government that imposes the rules – not from any other source.
