Where can we go on holiday with an unvaccinated child?

Q My wife and I (both fully vaccinated) are able to travel somewhere for a couple of weeks on 19 July, along with our unvaccinated 16-year-old daughter. Where should we go for maximum enjoyment and minimum hassle?

Julian W

A Minimum hassle implies a “green list” destination, from which you need not quarantine on your return to the UK. “Amber” and “red” categories, which include far more countries, both require self-isolation on return.