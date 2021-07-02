Can I travel to France without being fully vaccinated and no ‘compelling reason’?

Q I need to travel to France this month. But seeing as I have only had one vaccine and do not have one of the “compelling reasons” from their short list, how can I get into the country? I am prepared to take tests and quarantine, I just need to get there.

Name supplied

A The list of compelling reasons allowed by the French government for foreign visitors travelling from the UK is depressingly slim. It includes being a returning resident; a spouse or child of a French citizen; a student enrolled in France; or being in transit for less than 24 hours. But motives such as repairing property or compassionate journeys are not included.