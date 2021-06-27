Portugal demands quarantine from unvaccinated Brits

With Covid infection rates in the UK soaring, Portugal has become the latest nation to impose quarantine on unvaccinated British visitors.

The government in Lisbon has moved the UK to the same high-risk category as South Africa, Brazil, India and Nepal.

All travellers from the UK to mainland Portugal must quarantine “at home or in a place indicated by health authorities” for 14 days – unless they have proof that they have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks earlier.

Portugal was the only mainstream European destination on the UK”s original “green list” of quarantine-free destinations from 17 May. But it was removed on 3 June by the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, who said there was concern over a “Nepal mutation of the so-called Indian variant”.

Most British holidaymakers left Portugal within the four-day window, and with Portugal on the “amber list” visitor numbers are low.

The new law takes effect on Monday 28 June and continues until 11 July. It does not apply to children under 12.

The Portuguese government says the decision “may be revised at any time, depending on the evolution of the epidemiological situation”.

The law does not apply in Madeira, which has been moved back to the UK’s green list.

From Wednesday 30 June, Malta – also newly added to the green list – will allow only vaccinated travellers from the UK. The only exception is for under-12s.