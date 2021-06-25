Malta to impose quarantine on all unvaccinated UK travellers

Malta has announced that all travellers from the UK who are unvaccinated must quarantine on arrival.

The rule change will come into effect on 30 June, the same day that Malta joins the British government’s travel “green list”.

The island nation made the decision just hours after it was confirmed that Malta, along with 15 other destinations, would be upgraded to “green” status, with arrivals to the UK no longer required to quarantine for 10 days.

In a joint statement issued by the deputy office prime minister, ministry of health and ministry of tourism and consumer protection, the Maltese government said: “This decision was taken on the basis of an epidemiological study of the situation of variant cases reported in the United Kingdom.”

The measure is being introduced to “protect the health of Maltese residents, and of all those who visit our country”, the statement added.

Only visitors travelling from the UK who can present a vaccination certificate “recognised by the Superintendent of Public Health” will be allowed to swerve self-isolation on arrival into Malta.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the NHS app will be accepted as certification.

The length of quarantine for unvaccinated travellers is also unclear.

Malta is following in the footsteps of a number of EU countries, including Italy and Poland, which have already imposed quarantine on British travellers.

The latest review to the UK’s “traffic light” lists for international travel was released on 24 June.

The now 27-strong green list received 16 new additions, including Madeira, Spain’s Balearic Islands and a number of Caribbean islands.

However, all of these new entrants, barring Malta, will be on the “green watchlist” initially, meaning they are at risk of being downgraded to amber again. Israel was also put on the watchlist.

The red list, requiring hotel quarantine for arrivals to Britain, also grew, with seven destinations added.