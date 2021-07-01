Malta to accept NHS app as proof of vaccination in red-tape U-turn

The newest entrant to the UK’s green list has rescinded the most hard-line rules on vaccination proof of any European country.

Malta now says it will accept proof in the form of the NHS Covid pass or a download.

At the same time as the United Kingdom moved the Mediterranean nation from amber to green – meaning returning travellers need not quarantine – Malta moved the UK from the amber category to red, in terms of the threat posed by British visitors.

UK travellers are allowed in only if they have completed a course of vaccination – or are under 12 and accompanying immunised adults.

Initially Malta insisted that only one specific form of proof was acceptable: “The paper version of the NHS Covid vaccination letter.”

The official bulletin stressed that neither the digital app version, nor a print-out from it, would be acceptable.

This placed anyone with an imminent trip in a very difficult position, because each UK nation has its own system for providing such letters – with the one feature in common that they will take days to arrive.

Now, though, the Malta Tourism Authority says a digital version will be sufficient.

Its statement reads: “From 1 July 2021, the Malta Ministry for Health has announced that it will accept proof of full vaccination from travellers arriving from the UK in the form of digital Covid passes, this includes the NHS app or the vaccination certificate in digital or downloaded PDF form."

Children aged between five and 11 accompanying vaccinated adults must present a negative PCR test taken in the 72 hours before arrival.

Anyone aged 12 or older who has not been fully vaccinated will not be allowed to visit.