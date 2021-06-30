On the one hand, European travel is tentatively opening up for British holidaymakers this summer, with a number of viable tourism destinations added to the UK government’s “green list”.

On the other, countries across the continent are tightening their border restrictions as they seek to protect themselves against the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus, now rampant in the UK.

With the rules changing at head-spinning speed, it can be difficult to keep on top of where you can go and what the restrictions are, both on the way there, and upon your return to the UK.

Here’s what you need to know about holidaying in Europe this summer.

Spain

British holidaymakers are allowed into Spain but, from 12am on 2 July, must present either a negative Covid PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to arrival or proof of full vaccination at least 14 days before entry. Children under the age of 12 years old are excluded from these measures.

Before travel to Spain, passengers must also complete and sign an online Health Control Form no more than 48 hours prior to travel, declaring any known history of exposure to Covid-19 and giving contact details. Anyone who has not completed this form electronically via the Spain Travel Health website or app may submit it in paper format prior to boarding.

Mainland Spain is currently on the UK’s amber list, while the Balearic Islands were added to the green watchlist starting from 30 June. Amber returnees must quarantine for 10 days when they arrive into the UK and take two PCR tests (with those in England having the option to pay for a third test on day five and leave self-isolation early if the result is negative). Those arriving from green destinations need not quarantine but must take one PCR test within two days of entering the UK.

Portugal

Only British arrivals who can show proof of full vaccination, with their second dose at least 14 days prior, can visit Portugal quarantine-free. British travellers who aren’t vaccinated must quarantine for two weeks after arriving in Portugal, either at their home or in a place stipulated by Portuguese health authorities. The new rules do not apply to children under 17 and the law does not apply in the island of Madeira.

You must also complete an online passenger locator card before you arrive in Portugal, plus present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel, or a rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of travel.

Portugal is currently on the UK’s amber list, while the island of Madeira is on the green watchlist.

Greece

Travellers must fill in a Passenger Locator Form no later than 11.59pm (local time in Greece) on the day before arriving in Greece. Arrivals from the UK must also provide either: proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test, taken within the 72 hour period before arrival into Greece; proof of a negative Covid-19 rapid antigen test from an authorised laboratory, taken within the 48 hour period before their scheduled flight; or proof of two Covid vaccinations completed at least 14 days before travel. Children aged 12 and under are exempt.

If you live in England, Greece will accept the NHS Covid Pass or your NHS letter to demonstrate your vaccination status. If you live in Scotland or Wales, Greece will accept your respective NHS letter to demonstrate your vaccination status.

Greece is on the UK’s amber list.

Croatia

Croatia is open to UK tourists, provided they present evidence of a negative Covid antigen or PCR test result taken up to 48 hours before arrival in Croatia; proof of full vaccination; or a certificate of recovery following a positive test result between 11 and 180 days prior. Holidaymakers must also hold a valid accommodation booking or proof of property ownership in Croatia. Unvaccinated travellers staying in Croatia longer than 10 days must take a second antigen test.

Croatia is on the UK’s amber list.

France

The UK is currently on the French amber list. If travelling to France from a country on the amber list, only those who are fully vaccinated can visit for non-essential reasons, ie a holiday. Double jabbed visitors need not quarantine but passengers aged 11 years old or over must present evidence of a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure, or a negative antigen test result taken within 48 hours of departure; a completed ‘sworn statement’ (déclaration sur l’honneur) form self-certifying they are not suffering from symptoms associated with coronavirus and have not been in contact with confirmed cases in the preceding fortnight; and proof of vaccination status.

If you live in England, France will accept the NHS Covid Pass or your NHS letter as proof; if you live in Scotland or Wales, France will accept your respective NHS letter.

France is on the UK’s amber list.

Malta

Only fully vaccinated travellers who present a vaccine certificate recognised by Malta’s Public Health Superintendent will be allowed in from the UK, quarantine-free. Malta insists only one specific form of proof is acceptable: “The paper version of the NHS Covid vaccination letter.” Neither the digital app version nor a printed version from it will be accepted for entry. Arrivals must have received their second jab at least 14 days prior.

Children aged five to 11 can travel if they accompany vaccinated adults with proof of a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours of arrival in Malta; children under five do not need a test. Those aged 12 and over will need proof of vaccination to enter – a negative PCR test for over 12s will not be accepted from 30 June.

Malta is now on the UK’s green list.

Cyprus

The UK entered Cyprus’ amber category on 29 April. Passengers coming from amber countries are required to undergo a PCR test within 72 hours prior to departure and provide proof of a negative result. All permitted travellers must complete a Cyprus Flight Pass before their journey, available on the Cyprus Flight Pass website. Travellers with proof of two Covid vaccinations are not required to take a PCR test before departure.

If you live in England, Cyprus will accept the NHS Covid Pass or your NHS letter as proof of vaccination status. If you live in Scotland or Wales, Cyprus will accept your respective NHS letter to demonstrate your vaccination status.

Cyprus is on the UK’s amber list.