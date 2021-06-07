Art, e-bikes and Spads: what the G7 leaders can expect from St Ives this week

My attempt to infiltrate the venue of the forthcoming G7 summit is not a success.

At the bottom of the narrow, twisty, suburban road leading to the Carbis Bay Hotel and Estate, the property hosting the G7, I encounter a cross between a construction site and the MI6 HQ. Several men in hi-vis jackets make urgent ‘TURN AROUND NOW’ gestures.

Over their shoulders I get a glimpse of a pristine beach and the brand new sea-view suites being constructed for the leaders of the free world as they convene for the summit later this week.