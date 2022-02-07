Climb every mountain: Hiking Morocco’s mighty peaks

At 5.50am precisely, I am woken by the cow downstairs. My bedroom is just above hers and so her strident calls for milking are my alarm clock. I live in the Atlas Mountains in Morocco in a small village called Imlil; my little house is part of an Amazigh (Berber) family compound. There are around 25 of us in all and our houses are carved out of the rock of the mountains behind us, looking out onto a shared yard with a scattering of chickens.

I feel part of the family now, happy to nip into a neighbour’s house to borrow an onion, drink a glass of tea, or break the fast in Ramadan. This year, I made two chocolate cakes for Eid breakfast (one for the men and one for the women) and they were so well received that I think I’ve created a new tradition. That warmth of hospitality and easy affection is one of the reasons I’ve stayed for so long, but what drew me here originally was the magnificent heights of the country’s famed peaks.