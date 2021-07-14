How Porto is reinventing its wine heritage

Many locals in Porto will tell you that while Lisbon is the capital of Portugal, Porto is Portugal. This historic city of cobbled streets leading to blue and white azulejo tiled landmarks on slopes rising up from the Douro River played a significant part in the nation’s early formation.

The region is considered the birthplace of the nation, with the country’s name even deriving from the two riverside areas: Porto on one bank and Vila Nova di Gaia on the other side, together making up the area people consider Porto as a whole. The early name for Gaia, “Cale”; and neighbouring port named “Portus” by the Romans created the area known as Portus Cale, which is said to be the origin of the word “Portugal”.

Travellers to the city can venture into the rich terrain that generated Northern Portugal’s agricultural wealth and see how its proximity to rivers and the Atlantic Ocean made it a hub for trade, with port production standing out as a significant factor in the city’s early success.