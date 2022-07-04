Welcome to Solvang, California’s fairytale Danish-themed town

With its wood cladding, timber frame and pastel colour palette, the building in front of me could easily fit into a Nordic coastal town. Reykjavik, perhaps, or Tromso. Copenhagen, maybe, but a century or so ago. Yet there’s something about it that doesn’t quite fit – something I can’t quite put my finger on. Oh, that’s right: it’s the huge American flags fluttering outside, and the awning promising “Burgers. Fries. Shakes”.

Because the town of Solvang isn’t in Scandinavia. It’s not even in Europe. It’s proudly Danish, but if we’re going to get technical, it’s in California – a two-and-a-half-hour drive north of LA. There may be Star-Spangled Banners, but there are also white crosses on red, along with other nods to the homeland of Solvang’s founders.

The town centre is dominated by wood-clad and half-timbered buildings, reminiscent of traditional Danish architecture; restaurants have names like Red Viking and Bit o’ Denmark; and there’s even a scaled-down replica of Copenhagen’s Rundetaarn (Round Tower), which houses a pizza parlour.