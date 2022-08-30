Jump to content
On the rails: A child-friendly train adventure through Spain, France and Switzerland

What could be better than a long train ride with three kids? Four long train rides covering four countries - yes, even with three kids, says Katherine Latham

Tuesday 30 August 2022 15:36
(Katherine Latham)

The train in Jungfrau, Switzerland

(Katherine Latham)

Before kids, Tom and I were always planning our next adventure. As a pair, we explored Europe by train, travelled the length of Asia and circled the globe. But as parents, we tended to stick to the UK; travel is not so easy with children who need routine, sleep, or who simply don’t sit still ‒ certainly not for hours at a time.

Nearly a decade into parent life, we thought it was time to introduce Billy (9), Sammy (6) and fresh-out-of-nappies Sophie (2) to a real adventure. Shaking off post-pandemic restlessness, we decided to introduce our kids to “abroad” by replicating our Europe-by-train adventure, on a realistic but ambitious multi-stop tour. We’d start in all-ages-friendly Barcelona, head to pretty Avignon, France, and end up in the snowy Swiss Alps.

We decided to introduce our kids to ‘abroad’ by replicating our Europe-by-train adventure, on a realistic but ambitious multi-stop tour

