Train drivers to strike on 1 and 5 October

Millions of rail passengers face having their travel plans wrecked by two more strikes by train drivers next month.

The Independent understands that the train drivers’ union, Aslef, has given notice to 12 train operators that members will walk out on Saturday 1 and Wednesday 5 October.

The union, which called off a strike due on 15 September immediately after the death of the Queen, is understood not to be making any comment until Tuesday – the day after the state funeral.