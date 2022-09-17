Train drivers to strike on 1 and 5 October
Aslef union will not make an official announcement about the action until Tuesday, after the Queen’s funeral
Millions of rail passengers face having their travel plans wrecked by two more strikes by train drivers next month.
The Independent understands that the train drivers’ union, Aslef, has given notice to 12 train operators that members will walk out on Saturday 1 and Wednesday 5 October.
The union, which called off a strike due on 15 September immediately after the death of the Queen, is understood not to be making any comment until Tuesday – the day after the state funeral.
