Why do airlines frequently overbook popular flights?
Simon Calder talks overbooking, lost luggage and airlines charging for special assistance
Q You wrote that you are a fan of overbooking. How can you be a fan of airlines selling seats that are not there?
Daniele B
A The background: a significant number of passengers “no show” for flights for which they have confirmed reservations. While the proportion varies from one flight to another, the industry average is around 5 per cent. That works out at 10 passengers on a typical 200-seat short-haul jet. Many airlines are prepared to “oversell” popular flights – ie offer more tickets than they have seats available. If they guess right, overbooking can be a very profitable sideliner.
