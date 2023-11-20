Jump to content

Ask Simon Calder

Why do airlines frequently overbook popular flights?

Simon Calder talks overbooking, lost luggage and airlines charging for special assistance

Monday 20 November 2023 16:39
Getting 'bumped' off a flight is becoming more common but there are benefits

Q You wrote that you are a fan of overbooking. How can you be a fan of airlines selling seats that are not there?

Daniele B

A The background: a significant number of passengers “no show” for flights for which they have confirmed reservations. While the proportion varies from one flight to another, the industry average is around 5 per cent. That works out at 10 passengers on a typical 200-seat short-haul jet. Many airlines are prepared to “oversell” popular flights – ie offer more tickets than they have seats available. If they guess right, overbooking can be a very profitable sideliner.

