TUI cancels flights hours after easyJet scraps more than 200 over half-term holidays

TUI cancels six flights across airports in England this morning

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Saturday 28 May 2022 19:50
EasyJet to cancel more than 20 daily half-term flights from Gatwick

TUI airline has cancelled flights the day after easyJet scrapped 200 of its own flights, throwing half-term holiday plans into chaos.

German airline TUI has apologised this morning to angry customers who said their flights have been cancelled “with no information on what’s happening”.

The travel company said “various operational and supply chain issues” are to blame.

