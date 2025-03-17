Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
After more than 50 years of green initiatives, Singapore has evolved into a biophilic City in Nature where nature is at the heart of construction. Brick walls and windows are replaced with living walls of sprawling foliage, plants crawl up skyscrapers, and rooftops are turned into urban farms that supply fruits and vegetables to neighbouring restaurants. There’s even a network of paths and trails that connect the city’s parks and green spaces to one another, meaning people can walk, cycle and run between each one while staying within the confines of nature. It’s easy to see why living space isn’t measured in square metres here but instead by the amount of nature it contains.
This year sees Singapore celebrate 60 years of independence with a series of nationwide events promoting unity and reflection on shared values. The SG60 programme will include the introduction of new community-driven initiatives, focus on strengthening bonds and fostering public involvement. Project Citizens – The First Million, a tribute to Singapore’s founding generation, will be part of the celebrations at the Founders’ Memorial. While other events like Racial and Religious Harmony Month and Singapore World Water Day will foster civic engagement and highlight core social values and underscore Singapore’s ongoing commitment to green initiatives and intertwining city and nature.
Mixed-use developments and offices across the city are integrating nature with modern living, creating spaces such as Marina One, that boost well-being, supercharge productivity and mitigate stress levels. While hotels, such as PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, are the perfect example of how to seamlessly integrate nature into urban hospitality.
Carousel with one slide shown at a time. Use the Previous and Next buttons to navigate between slides.
Biophilic design is transforming entire urban landscapes, with one of the major plus points being the aesthetic charm and stunning views that come with it.
Carousel with one slide shown at a time. Use the Previous and Next buttons to navigate between slides.
Landmarks, transport hubs, sky gardens, leafy community parks, and sprawling green corridors are transforming Singapore into a city where nature isn’t just an escape but a part of everyday life.
Carousel with one slide shown at a time. Use the Previous and Next buttons to navigate between slides.
For more travel inspiration and information, and tips to help plan your trip, head to Visit SingaporeREAD MORE
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in