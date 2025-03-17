After more than 50 years of green initiatives, Singapore has evolved into a biophilic City in Nature where nature is at the heart of construction. Brick walls and windows are replaced with living walls of sprawling foliage, plants crawl up skyscrapers, and rooftops are turned into urban farms that supply fruits and vegetables to neighbouring restaurants. There’s even a network of paths and trails that connect the city’s parks and green spaces to one another, meaning people can walk, cycle and run between each one while staying within the confines of nature. It’s easy to see why living space isn’t measured in square metres here but instead by the amount of nature it contains.

This year sees Singapore celebrate 60 years of independence with a series of nationwide events promoting unity and reflection on shared values. The SG60 programme will include the introduction of new community-driven initiatives, focus on strengthening bonds and fostering public involvement. Project Citizens – The First Million, a tribute to Singapore’s founding generation, will be part of the celebrations at the Founders’ Memorial. While other events like Racial and Religious Harmony Month and Singapore World Water Day will foster civic engagement and highlight core social values and underscore Singapore’s ongoing commitment to green initiatives and intertwining city and nature.

Mixed-use developments and offices across the city are integrating nature with modern living, creating spaces such as Marina One, that boost well-being, supercharge productivity and mitigate stress levels. While hotels, such as PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, are the perfect example of how to seamlessly integrate nature into urban hospitality.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering embraces its hotel-in-a-garden concept, with over 160,000 square feet of greenery (Visit Singapore)

Nestled amid the trees and waterfalls of Jewel Changi Airport, hotel Yotelair boasts 130 space-age cabins that offer everything from rain showers to body clock regulating Lumie lights (Visit Singapore)

Oasia Hotel Downtown’s striking red tower is wrapped in vertical greenery. Its living façade helps naturally cool the building, boosts biodiversity from insect to birdlife, and reduces energy consumption (Visit Singapore)

Set within 15 acres of tropical landscaped gardens, this hotel seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor, creating a natural sanctuary via lush greenery and luxurious spa facilities (Visit Singapore)

Marina One is just one of the many cutting-edge developments at the centre of Singapore’s biophilic movement. The striking geometric structure features a flourishing garden core, towering sky terraces and natural ventilation throughout (Visit Singapore)

Situated within the verdant rainforests of Sentosa Island, this beautifully landscaped hotel features three outdoor pools and a multiple award-winning spa where you can enjoy treatments and massages using organic products (Visit Singapore)

Biophilic design is transforming entire urban landscapes, with one of the major plus points being the aesthetic charm and stunning views that come with it.

For a swim with a major view, head to Marina Bay Sands hotel where you can do laps at 200 feet. The 1.2 hectare SkyPark sits atop three 57-storey hotel towers, boasting a must-visit observation deck and breathtaking infinity pool (Visit Singapore)

The Singapore Rail Corridor (or Green Corridor) is a 24 km nature trail that follows the former railway line from Singapore to Malaysia. Perfect for walks and leisurely cycles, it also allows wildlife movement between major green spaces (Visit Singapore)

Relax with city views from the rooftop infinity pool at Courtyard by Marriott’s Singapore Novena hotel (Visit Singapore)

With Forest, Beach, Garden and Cloud inspired spaces, and a stunning sky terrace, Pan Pacific Orchard hotel makes for memorable vistas of the city (Visit Sigapore)

Set on a hilltop overlooking the beautiful Singapore Strait, Outpost Hotel offers stunning views of Sentosa’s coast from its rooms and rooftop pool (Visit Singapore)

In the heart of Tanjong Pagar, the Oasia Hotel Downtown, is a tranquil respite that describes itself as a 'tropical skyscraper' – with greenery both on the exterior and interior of the property (Visit Singapore)

Landmarks, transport hubs, sky gardens, leafy community parks, and sprawling green corridors are transforming Singapore into a city where nature isn’t just an escape but a part of everyday life.

The Rain Vortex is at the heart of Singapore Changi Airport and is the world's tallest indoor waterfall. It flows 40 metres through a lush indoor forest with almost 1,000 trees and 60,000 shrubs (Visit Singapore)

Henderson Waves is the highest pedestrian bridge in the city. At 36 metres above ground level, it’s one of the best ways to take in the city landscape and to get around on foot or bicycle (Visit Singapore)

Marina’s One’s reflecting pond and three-story waterfall offer serenity in a buzzing Singapore (Visit Singapore)

In Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, you can explore plant and wildlife-packed Wetlands, wander along the mangrove boardwalk and enjoy panoramic views from the Aerie Tower (Visit Singapore)

Featuring leafy terraces, a rooftop urban farm and food garden and a cycle path that goes right through the complex, Funan Mall is reinventing the shopping experience (Visit Singapore)

The subterranean Tree Tunnel at Fort Canning Park, Singapore's most diverse spice garden, provides views of overhanging trees that feel more akin to a secret garden than a metropolis (Visit Singapore)