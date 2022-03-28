Type 2 diabetes linked to cancer and earlier health problems, new study warns

Type 2 diabetes sufferers have a higher risk of developing 57 illnesses including cancer and kidney diseases, according to a new study.

Experts from the University of Cambridge examined data for three million people aged over 30 and found that those with type 2 diabetes had a nine per cent increased risk of cancer compared to people without it.

They used data from the UK Biobank and GP records to look at 116 conditions commonly seen in middle aged people.