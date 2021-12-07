Inside Politics: Chaos of UK’s Afghan evacuation revealed in damning testimony

Fresh questions are being raised about the UK’s handling of the Afghanistan evacuation amid claims that chaos inside Whitehall resulted in deaths. As the government kicks off day two of crime week with an announcement on prisons, No 10 continues to face questions over an alleged Covid lockdown party in Downing Street last year. Elsewhere, experts fear omicron could become the dominant strain within weeks and a Law Commission review has stopped short of calling for misogyny to be made a hate crime.

Inside the bubble

Our chief political commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for: