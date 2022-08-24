Trade unions have published a roadmap to raise the minimum wage to £15 an hour and warned that the government's promised "high-wage economy" needs more than "wishful thinking".

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) proposal says a £15 minimum wage is needed "as soon as possible", with an escalating cost-of-living crisis hitting after years of wage stagnation.

"Millions of low-paid workers live wage packet to wage packet, struggling to get by – and they are now being pushed to the brink by eye-watering bills and soaring prices," TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said.