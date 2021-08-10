Predicted A-level system disadvantages Black students, experts warn

As students received their A-level results on Tuesday, based on teacher predictions rather than exams, there are fears that Black students are being severely disadvantaged.

Pupils have been assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic, plus a range of evidence, including mock exams, coursework and in-class assessments using questions by exam boards.

Last year, government data showed that just 12 per cent of Black A-level students were awarded three A grades or higher – the lowest percentage out of the six aggregated ethnic groups. Attainment levels among this group have also lagged behind in previous years.