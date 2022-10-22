Only around half of people in Northern Ireland realise abortion is legal despite terminations being decriminalised in the region three years ago, a study has found.

Research, carried out by Amnesty International, a leading global human rights organisation, also found just one in ten women in Northern Ireland know how to access abortion services.

While the study, which polled more than 1,000 adults in Northern Ireland, discovered only around half of women would feel comfortable talking to their GP about getting an abortion.