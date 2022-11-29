AI breakthrough means single X-ray can help predict heart disease

A new artificial intelligence (AI) breakthrough means a single chest X-ray can predict the risk of a heart attack or stroke within 10 years, scientists have claimed.

Researchers say deep learning, an advanced type of AI, can be trained to examine X-rays and find patterns associated with conditions stemming from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) - a serious condition where the blood vessels supplying the heart are narrowed or blocked.

Known as CXR-CVD risk, the deep learning can be used to help establish who should get medication earlier on for primary prevention, scientists said.