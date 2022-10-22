Airline hired by UK to remove refugees to Rwanda pulls out of scheme

The charter airline that was hired by the UK government to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda has pulled out of the scheme following a wave of public pressure.

Privilege Style supplied the plane for the first flight under the Rwanda deportation scheme. The flight was grounded at the 11th hour in June after a last-minute ruling from the European Court of Human Rights.

Since the failed flight, Privilege Style have been targetted by activists, who have called on the company to leave the controversial scheme.