Right-wing Tory MPs claim Suella Braverman was sacked to clear way for immigration U-turn

Liz Truss expected to rip up pledges to stay tough on immigration within days – something ex-home secretary opposed

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Thursday 20 October 2022 17:18
Right-wing Tory MPs have suggested Suella Braverman was sacked as home secretary to clear the way for looser immigration rules, piling fresh pressure on Liz Truss.

The prime minister insisted Ms Braverman was removed for breaching the ministerial code over the use of a personal email – but some supporters of the arch-Brexiteer believe that was a ruse.

In the Commons, their fears that Ms Truss is preparing to rip up pledges to stay tough on immigration were laid bare, ahead of an expected announcement within days.

